New Census data shows population is growing faster in Houston's suburbs than the city. But why?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the City of Houston's population growth has remained flat, while suburbs in surrounding counties continue to boom. The numbers were released last week in the 2023 American Community Survey.

The top three counties in southeast Texas with the most growth between 2022 and 2023 were:

Liberty County (6.15%) : 101,992 to 108,272

: 101,992 to 108,272 Montgomery County (4.84%) : 678,490 to 711,354

: 678,490 to 711,354 Fort Bend County (3.1%): 889,146 to 916,778

Harris County's population only increased by 1.13%, equating to more than 54,000 people. Meanwhile, the City of Houston saw a 0.31% increase, or slightly more than 7,000 people.

According to Sam Gonzalez Kelly, the demographics reporter for the Houston Chronicle, this kind of phenomenon isn't unique to southeast Texas. He explained that other parts of the country are seeing housing costs increase in urban areas, driving families to the suburbs for a more inexpensive lifestyle.

Meanwhile, the number of housing units has increased in Houston over the last couple of years.

"It may be more single people or couples that don't have children staying in the city. You're seeing households with multiple family members moving out to the suburbs," Kelly said. "Suburban school districts often have a lot of appeal for families. The rise of remote work gives people a lot more flexibility in their housing too."

Daniel Potter, from Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research, also explained that these outlying counties are slowly becoming areas where people can live, work, and play.

"They are trying to put everything right there so that residential communities can have the big commercial district just down the street. In that regard, you do have the opportunity for these little microcosms of economics to break out, where you will have people who have access to everything they need," Potter said.

Potter noted, though, that while the population growth percentages for Houston and Harris County are low, there are still many people moving in.

The numbers make it a little misleading to understand. Nearly 5 million people live in Harris County, while only hundreds of thousands of residents live in its surrounding counties. So, an increase of 40,000 people would be less than a one-percent increase for Harris County, while it would mean double digits for others.

When you break it down by race and ethnicity, Kelly said natural births and international migration have driven the growth in Houston in the last several years. In contrast, suburban growth is due to domestic migration - people moving around within the country.

So, what could this mean for the future of southeast Texas? If these patterns continue, Houston could become an even less affordable and practical city for middle-class families. It could follow in the footsteps of bigger cities like New York City or Washington D.C., where urban areas become more of a hub for young professionals and high-density housing.

"We may see the emergence of a more niche economy that is trying to cater to a more upper-class clientele with disposable income. You do run the risk in this process of seeing Houston become potentially the next luxury city," Potter said. "The question is, will that accelerate the disparities and inequality that have existed in a historically middle-class generating city?"

To view more of the data, visit the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey website.

