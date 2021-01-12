Society

Houston-area city ranks in top 25 US cities with highest 2020 growth

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- One Houston-area community has been named a top-growth city in 2020, according to data from U-Haul.

Conroe, which is 40 miles north of Houston, saw some of the biggest rates of U-Haul trucks entering the city, versus trucks leaving the city last year.

U-Haul looked at more than 2 million one-way truck transactions that happen annually across the country.

Conroe ranked 24th on the 2020 list.

It seems some people are getting to Texas as fast as they can!



Tyler, Texas also landed on the list at 10th place. Texas overall was a top growth state.

Florida also saw a big boom, with five of the top 25 growth cities in the Sunshine State.

Last year, the The Spring/Woodlands area ranked No. 14, but dropped off the top 25 list in 2020.

Here's the latest data showing just how quickly Texas's Hispanic population has grown over the last decade.

