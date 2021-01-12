Houston-area city ranks in top 25 US cities with highest 2020 growth

Conroe, which is 40 miles north of Houston, saw some of the biggest rates of U-Haul trucks entering the city, versus trucks leaving the city last year.
U-Haul looked at more than 2 million one-way truck transactions that happen annually across the country.
Conroe ranked 24th on the 2020 list.
Tyler, Texas also landed on the list at 10th place. Texas overall was a top growth state.
Florida also saw a big boom, with five of the top 25 growth cities in the Sunshine State.
Last year, the The Spring/Woodlands area ranked No. 14, but dropped off the top 25 list in 2020.
