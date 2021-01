Houston-area city ranks in top 25 US cities with highest 2020 growth

EMBED >More News Videos It seems some people are getting to Texas as fast as they can! Watch above to see which Houston-area cities are seeing the fastest population growth.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- One Houston-area community has been named a top-growth city in 2020, according to data from U-Haul. Conroe, which is 40 miles north of Houston, saw some of the biggest rates of U-Haul trucks entering the city, versus trucks leaving the city last year.U-Haul looked at more than 2 million one-way truck transactions that happen annually across the country.Conroe ranked 24th on the 2020 list.Tyler, Texas also landed on the list at 10th place. Texas overall was a top growth state.Florida also saw a big boom, with five of the top 25 growth cities in the Sunshine State.Last year, the The Spring/Woodlands area ranked No. 14, but dropped off the top 25 list in 2020.