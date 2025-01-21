Best practices for drivers who must travel on snow and ice on the roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- City leaders say people should be prepared to stay put for 48 hours, but some will have no choice but to get out on the roads.

ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman has over 40 years of experience driving on ice and snow as a storm chaser.

Tillman said the best advice is to stay home; the fewer cars on the roads, the fewer chances for a crash.

If you must travel, stay far away from other vehicles and never drive next to someone because you don't know their driving skills or if their vehicle will spin out.

Stay below 30 mph in snow and 15 mph on ice, but this is a rule of thumb. You might need to drive even slower.

Don't over-rev your engine and make sure brake gradually and very early. You could glide further if you wait until the last minute to brake at an intersection. Let off the gas early, let the vehicle coast to a stop, and gently apply your brakes.

And for a final tip, if your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer in the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then, straighten your vehicle.

As a rideshare driver, Emmanuel Bermudez deals with all kinds of occupational hazards, but the next 24 hours will up the ante.

"I have to do what I have to do in this economy right now," Bermudez told ABC13's Alex Bozarjian.

Bermudez, however, drives an everyday car without any special equipment, making his risk of an accident just as high as anyone else's.

"I understand people have places to be, but we are always going to disencourage people to get on the roadways, you know, first responders and essential personnel, I understand, but if you don't have to travel, stay home," Kris Hadley, with TxDOT, said.

Road conditions will be dangerous, and TxDOT said crews have been preparing for that.

Kristina Hadley says crews started pretreating critical overpasses and roadways over the weekend. They use a brine solution to slow the freezing process.

"The brine is there to minimize the ice-it is not going to completely eliminate it," Hadley said.

Drivers running into snow and ice on the roads should remember some best practices.

"I am prepared. You know, I have a jump start with a tire inflator flashlight reflector," Bermudez said.

Bermudez will likely share the road with snow plow crews. TxDOT says several are strategically positioned around the area.