Former Simonton officials turn themselves in after being charged with theft from $30K-$150K

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- The former city manager and city secretary for Simonton turned themselves in to the Fort Bend County Jail on Friday morning.

Jennifer Jones Ward, 44, and Erica Molina, 53, are both charged with property theft ranging from $30,000 to $150,000 and tampering with a government record.

Both women were released from custody on personal recognizance bonds.

The Fort Bend County DA's office said it could not comment Friday but anticipates that more information will be released next week.

Both women's attorneys said the allegations surround their severance pay when they left Simonton in 2023 to work for the city of Brookshire. They said the severance was approved by the city council, but certain council members later called it into question.

Molina's attorney, Todd Overstreet, said his client is innocent and called the case the "biggest hit job" he has ever seen using the justice system to settle a score.

Chris Downey represents Jones Ward. He called it nonsensical and said the charges were filed without consideration of the mountain of evidence showing nothing to the allegations.

After leaving Simonton, the women accepted jobs in their respective roles with the City of Brookshire. A city official there confirmed to ABC13 that they are also investigating the women.

During a council meeting Thursday night, city leaders discussed $1 million that they said is unaccounted for in the city's bank account.

Former Brookshire council member charged with theft of tax revenue

Brookshire city leaders question additional transactions by indicted former councilmember