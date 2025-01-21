Multiple agencies prepping roads for snow, urging the public to stay home ahead of winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Local and state road crews have prepared for the winter storm since last week. Multiple agencies across the state are responsible for getting enough trucks and supplies to our region to make the roads passable.

For example, what's normally a dump truck at Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones' office has been transformed into a chat rock spreader for the duration of this winter storm. As soon as bridges ice over in the unincorporated areas of Harris County, the spreaders will go to work.

"Chat rock essentially is putting sandpaper on the bridges. It allows you to create more friction, so even if there is a little bit of ice. It allows you to drive more safely on the ice," Reynaldo Guerra, chief of infrastructure at Precinct 4 said. "It doesn't necessarily affect the melting temperature of the ice, but if you create conditions where the vehicle can drive over the bridges, bridges will warm up a little bit."

Meanwhile, City of Houston crews sprayed a brine solution on major roads in the Medical Center, Galleria, and other major roads in city limits. And they will continue to attack major city streets as the conditions are expected to worsen.

At the state level, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that trucks and equipment from other regions have made their way to Houston to assist on our highways.

ABC13 also found crews with the Harris County Toll Road Authority staged with brine trucks under the Beltway.

"We've bought much more material. We usually buy," Guerra, said adding that they have 30 tons of chat rock on hand. "We have a host of equipment, but you don't see any snowplows, but we do have front-end loaders and backhoes. We are committed and very resourceful here, so if we need to clear any snow, we'll be ready to clear some snow as well."

Even with all the work, the simple reality is our region isn't used to snow and sleet. For the general public, only one piece of advice matters.

"We really encourage you to stay home," Guerra said.

