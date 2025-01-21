See list of Houston-area roadways closed due to icy conditions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers, keep an eye on icy conditions on Houston-area roads and drive safely as a winter storm hits southeast Texas.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service predicts 3 to 6 inches of snow and sleet accumulations south of I -10 with locally higher amounts. North of I-10 those accumulations look to be more in the 1-3" range with locally higher amounts. Ice accumulations from freezing rain could measure up to one-tenth of an inch, mainly in our coastal counties.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Houston TranStar was reporting over 50 closures across the Houston area due to dangerous driving conditions.

Ice on roadway locations reported by Houston TranStar:

In a post on social media, the Kemah Police Department said SH-146, both northbound and southbound, the elevated bypass for SH-146, and the Kemah Bridge are all shut down due to icy conditions.

The City of Sugar Land said it received reports of icy patches on parts of US-59 through Sugar Land and other roads, especially bridges and overpasses.

The City of Pearland said barricades were placed on the following bridges to ensure public safety: Bailey Road Bridge, Magnolia Parkway Bridge, McHard Road Bridge, N. Pearland Parkway Bridge at Clear Creek.

Sources: Houston TranStar, DriveTexas.org, local authorities, and ABC13.

