'Ancient' oak tree falls on ABC13 Meteorologist Kevin Roth's house

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Meteorologist Kevin Roth's home was damaged after being in the midst of the chaotic storm that tore through Houston on Thursday.

The National Weather Service confirmed that there were 100 mph straight line winds in downtown Houston.

Those winds were strong enough to rip out an "ancient" oak tree from Roth's yard in west Houston, and cause it to fall onto his house and backyard. He estimates the tree is more than 50 feet tall.

"It's a little hectic," Roth said about the storm recovery. "(Workers) are chopping down what is left of this giant, and I mean a giant, oak tree that fell across my yard and house. Also, into my neighbor's house."

SEE ALSO: Hundreds of thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers without electricity following damaging storms

This is the second tree to fall on Roth's property within two weeks.

During severe thunderstorms that flooded parts of the area a few weeks ago, a branch fell and plunged a hole into the roof.

"I don't know if that's good luck because it's happened twice and I've been safe both times, or if it's very bad luck. The first time was just a part of a tree, and now this one is the whole deal," Roth said. "Everybody is safe, and that's the most important thing."

What Roth and his family are dealing with is not uncommon in the area. AccuWeather estimates the damage and economic losses from the windstorm in the Houston metro at $5 billion to $7 billion.

Roth posted a photo, sitting on the horizontal tree with a smile on his face and his signature Floridian flip flops. Having moved to Texas, he is no stranger to the impact storms can bring to Houston.

"Everybody doing ok out there? I'm sure I'm not the only one dealing with a similar scene. The rest of this giant tree is on my house... which actually makes it the second tree to fall on my house in 2 weeks! I don't know if that's bad luck or good luck (my family is safe), but it sure is something!" Roth said on Facebook.

