Want to help Houston storm victims? Here's how to bring comfort and hope

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many within Greater Houston are cleaning up after a destructive storm ripped through the region Thursday evening, killing at least four people and leaving significant damage behind.

Eyewitness News saw extensive debris and power outages as we fanned out from east to west, from Katy to Spring Branch, to Cypress and downtown Houston, and into the Humble area.

Houston windstorm victim assistance: Where to get food, shelter and other services

Here are some ways you can help Houston storm victims:

After sustaining some minor damage during the storm, Houston Food Bank was busy Friday assessing where relief is needed with local officials.

The food bank said there are two ways to help:



Volunteers to sort and box food for disaster relief. Sign up here .

. You can make a monetary donation here or by texting "givehfb" to 41444. Every $1 you donate sends three meals to flood victims just north of Houston.

CAM is in need of donations to help many families who experienced severe damage to their homes in the Cypress area. Click here to make a monetary donation.

If you would like to donate to the CAM food pantry, visit 12930 Cypress N. Houston, in Cypress.

The pantry is open for donations Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dry beans, peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, white or brown rice, canned fruits and vegetables, fresh fruits and vegetables, and cleaning supplies are greatly needed.

HAAM offers help with basic needs, including food, rental, utility and clothing assistance to residents in the Humble area, and throughout northeast Harris County.

You can make a monetary donation here to help in HAAM's recovery efforts.

Donations to NAM's Joanne Watford Nutrition Center can be made Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NAM said it is in need of fresh fruits and vegetables, canned foods, and dry goods, including pasta, peanut butter and jelly. You can also click here to make a monetary donation.

NAM's nutrition center is located at 15555 Kuykendahl Road, in Houston. Look for the door marked "Food Deliveries Here."

For more information about food donations, please call (281) 885-4589.

WHAM said it is in need of canned and non-perishable food items to help storm victims in Spring Branch and surrounding areas. Click here to make a monetary donation.

If you would like to donate to the WHAM food pantry, visit 10501 Meadowglen Lane, in Houston.

The pantry is open for donations Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHAM said it is in great need of canned foods, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, pasta and other noodles.

Due to power outages across the region, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center has closed its Cy-Fair and Cypress Neighborhood Donor Centers, in addition to a number of community blood drives Friday.

The blood center said the closures will likely impact necessary blood supply at area hospitals.

GCRBC is in urgent need of blood donations at its remaining 12 area centers and mobile drives. Click here to schedule your blood donation.

After the devastating Hurricane Harvey-level flooding we saw earlier this month, The Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region continues to maintain two shelters in Harris and San Jacinto counties.

The Red Cross told ABC13 once it is given the all-clear, their teams will enter the neighborhoods and communities most impacted by Thursday's storms, offering resources and potential financial assistance for those who saw damage to their homes.

A monetary donation to Red Cross provides shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.

Click here to donate or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation to support disaster relief.