Thousands without power near Houston Heights area alone after transmission tower toppled

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Northwest Houston and the Heights are among the neighborhoods waking up to damage from Thursday evening's destructive storms.

The storm hit home after home in the Heights. ABC13 cameras captured video of toppled trees and streets lined with debris.

On Highway 290 at 34th Street, an over 100-foot transmission tower toppled over. Video shows it crumpled with the power lines down. Thousands of people just in the surrounding neighborhood alone were still in the dark as of Friday morning.

Overnight, Centerpoint Energy said power restoration would begin at facilities vital to safety, health, and welfare -- such as hospitals and water treatment plants.

ABC13 spoke to a neighbor in the area who says she'll never forget the cries for help she heard from next door.

One of the at least seven people killed in the storm lived in the area at North Main and I-610, according to officials. A man in a garage apartment was crushed to death when a massive tree fell into the roof.

Jeannette Rubalcava, who lives next door, said she and her fiancé heard a loud boom, went outside and yelled, "Is everyone OK?" She said she could hear family members yelling inside, "We need help!" Rubalcava then went outside and physically flagged down a fire truck.

It reportedly took crews close to an hour to extricate the man killed by the fallen tree.

"How does anyone feel in this situation? It's not good knowing that someone so young died. It just shows you how short and precious life is, really. Anything can happen in a moment," Rubalcava said.

Officials did not immediately release further details about the man who died.

