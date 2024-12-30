Texas Highway 124 shut down due to downed power lines and tornado damage

HIGH ISLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- People in coastal communities are feeling the effects of the weekend storm damage, as High Island residents lose some road access.

Due to downed power lines and tornado damage, Highway 124 is closed in both directions between FM 1941 and FM 1985. According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, the closure is expected to last one to two days. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Highway 124 is one of only two ways out of High Island. The other is Highway 87, through Bolivar.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado occurred along Highway 124 just south of FM 1941 on Saturday.

CenterPoint Energy says several power poles and equipment will need to be replaced, and the conductors will have to be re-hung because of the damage sustained through a powerful tornado.

Residents in High Island and on the Bolivar Peninsula are expected to their power restored by the end of the day on Monday, according to Entergy Texas.

Customers are urged to stay safe and use caution after severe storms and remember these safety tips:

Stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. Energized power lines may not be visible among the rubble.

Don't walk in flooded areas or standing water. Remember that wet tree limbs can conduct electricity.

Keep your distance from working crews. Work sites can have any number of hidden dangers for the public, and distracting crews can cause accidents to happen.