Tornado confirmed in Houston-area counties amid rain-wrapped storms

Saturday remained a very active day regarding the weather in southeast Texas. ABC13 declared a Weather Alert Day, and several counties saw heavy winds, hail, and potential tornadoes.

Shortly before noon, the National Weather Service began issuing several rounds of tornado warnings for parts of Harris, Brazoria, Montgomery, Waller, Galveston and Chambers counties.

The first possible tornado sighting was captured a few miles outside the Katy area around 11 a.m.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department posted on social media that it had reports of tornadic activity near Hockley and the Bridgeland areas.

The Emergency Office of Montgomery County activated services after a funnel was spotted near Porter Heights near Highway 242.

So far, damage has been seen in Brazoria and Montgomery counties.

