Confirmed Brazoria County tornado kills at least one person near Manvel

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one tornado has been confirmed on Saturday afternoon after severe damage impacted several homes across Brazoria County.

According to Manvel Mayor Dan Davis, he has confirmed one death due to a tornado that touched down across Brazoria County.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office says that a tornado made landfall in the vicinity of Hillcrest Village and Liverpool. To help with public safety, deputies are on the scene and actively responding.

Authorities say to avoid the following areas, including SH 35 from FM 2403 south to CR 192 and CR 191 from CR 172 to SH 35.

According to the Alvin Fire Department, officials say that many homes and schools near Mustang Road were severely damaged. Authorities say that Mustang Road will be shut down, as well as southbound lanes of Highway 35 will be closed.

