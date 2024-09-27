2024 Texas Election Guide: How to register to vote and make your voice heard

At ABC13 Houston, we believe our democracy works best when everyone participates.
This year, Texas voters will cast ballots for our next president and vice president, U.S. Senator, congressional and state representatives, and decide on multiple judicial races.
Your last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
Check your Texas voter registration | Register to vote (print, sign and mail)
Find your polling place
Texas does not offer online voter registration, but you can visit VoteTexas.gov to fill out, print, sign and mail your application. To be eligible to vote in the November general election, your registration form must be received or postmarked by the Oct. 7 deadline.
You can also register to vote in person at your local Voter Registrar's office.
Even if you've voted before, you should still double-check your registration.
More than a million Texans have been removed from voter rolls since 2021, and the League of Women Voters told ABC13 that some voters have been removed if they didn't register in the last two federal elections.
Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 21 and run through Friday, Nov. 1.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Voting by mail in Texas is limited to voters who are:
The last day to register to vote by mail in Texas is Friday, Oct. 25.
Click here to download an application to vote by mail.
All voters must present one of the following forms of photo ID:
You can still vote if you do not possess or cannot reasonably obtain one of these photo IDs. You will need to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and show a copy or original of one of the following approved IDs:
If you need assistance, voters may request help by any person other than the voter's employer, an agent of their employer, or an officer or agent of a labor union to which the voter belongs.
You are not permitted to use a wireless communications device or any device which records audio, images or video within 100 feet of a voting station. This includes smartphones, digital cameras or sound recorders. Election judges are authorized to require anyone to turn off or deactivate any device.
While you may be excited to vote for a particular candidate, you should not wear any campaign t-shirts, buttons, hats or other accessories to the polls. This is considered electioneering, which is not permitted within 100 feet of the voting stations.
For a glance at what you'll see at the top of your ballot, click here (PDF).
For down ballot races, see your county election authority's website for details:
Harris Co.
Fort Bend Co.
Montgomery Co.
Galveston Co.
Chambers Co.
Liberty Co.
Waller Co.
Austin Co.
Brazoria Co.
Calhoun Co.
Colorado Co.
Grimes Co.
Jackson Co.
Matagorda Co.
Polk Co.
San Jacinto Co.
Trinity Co.
Walker Co.
Washington Co.
Wharton Co.