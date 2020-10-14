These Harris County areas helped with record-breaking turnout

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the first day of early voting ended Tuesday, more than 1 million Texans cast a ballot by mail or in person.
In Harris County, nearly 9% of residents voted in person during the first two days of early voting, as of Wednesday afternoon, shattering records from previous presidential elections.
More than 128,000 people went to the polls during the first day of early voting and at least 92,842 more on the second day.
The historic day broke the previous record for the most votes cast during a single day in Harris County's early voting period and nearly doubled the number of people who voted during the first two days in Harris County during the 2016 election.
13 Investigates looked at where residents are voting most and found 80 precincts where more than 10% of registered voters cast a ballot by the first day of early voting.
Precinct 228, which is just south of Riverside Terrace and west of MacGregor Park, topped the list of people who voted either by mail or in person as of Monday with 14.12% of registered voters who cast a ballot.
Max Aronds, whose precinct has seen more than 9% of residents vote so far, went to the polls on Wednesday to cast his ballot.
"In this neighborhood, it seems like the message is being put out, you know, and the message is to go out and vote," he said.
INTERACTIVE: How are your neighbors voting? 13 Investigates analyzed voter data for nearly 170,000 Harris County residents who voted by mail or in person, as of Oct. 13. This map shows how many people voted in each precinct. The darker colors show where more registered voters cast a ballot voted. Click each precinct for a more detailed breakdown. On mobile device? Click here for a full screen experience.
There are about 930 voting precincts in Harris County. 13 Investigates looked at the precincts with the highest turnout of registered voters who cast a ballot Tuesday to see who those areas voted for during the 2016 election.
Only 24% of the 100 precincts with the highest turnout so far this year gave President Donald Trump more than 50% of their votes during the 2016 Election.
Voter turnout data shows more people are going to the polls early this year, especially in Harris County.
In 2012, only 4.26% of Harris County registered voters cast a ballot during the first two days of early voting. That jumped to 4.93% in 2012 and again to 6.31% of registered voters going during the first two days of early voting.
This year, nearly 9% of Harris County residents who registered to vote went during the first two days of early voting. Even more cast a ballot by mail.
There are 1.8 million more Texans registered to vote now compared to the 2016 presidential election. The latest totals from the Texas Secretary of State's office shows 16.9 million Texans registered to vote.
Nearly 15% of the state's registered voters are in Harris County.
Residents have until Oct. 30 to vote early. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23 and Election Day is Nov. 3.
