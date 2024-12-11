Suspect killed, deputy injured in shooting in Magnolia, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was killed and a deputy was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Magnolia, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

A heavy law enforcement presence is in the 26000 block of Aberdeen Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said that both the deputy and the suspect were transported to an area hospital for injuries.

The suspect died.

Officials have not released further details.

