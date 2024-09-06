Over $7 million bond set for man accused of killing 90-year-old Navy veteran due to nature of crime

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bond has been set at over $7 million for a man accused of killing 90-year-old Navy veteran Nelson Beckett in southwest Houston.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to authorities, Kyliel Denzel Arceneaux approached Beckett outside the parking lot of a senior living complex and began pistol-whipping him after a brief conversation. They say Arceneaux then shot Beckett before stealing Beckett's car and running him over.

Police reported finding Beckett lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Prosecutors said the unusually high bond amount was because of the nature of the crime and the fact that it was completely random.

Arceneaux is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was also charged with tampering with evidence after police said they found he had tried removing blood and fingerprints from the vehicle and had even thrown away a bloody shirt.

He is expected to be in court again in December.

READ RELATED: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 90-year-old Navy veteran at Houston assisted living facility