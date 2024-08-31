90-year-old veteran dies after getting shot and ran over during robbery in SW Houston, police say

Police confirm they found the victim's vehicle at an apartment complex less than three miles from the crime scene. Law enforcement have no leads on the suspect, who they believe was acting alone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the man they say fatally shot and ran over a 90-year-old man outside a southwest Houston assisted living facility Saturday afternoon.

Police confirm the victim is a veteran who lived at Lone Star Living in the 10600 block of Westbrae Parkway. Those who knew him told ABC13 that he served in the Navy.

Investigators say they reviewed surveillance video, which showed a young man approach the victim at around 12:45 p.m.

In the surveillance video, the two are seen talking when police say the suspect began assaulting the victim.

Police said the suspect then shot the victim before getting into the victim's car and running the victim over.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact HPD's homicide unit at 713-308-3600.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.