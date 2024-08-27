Data shows incidents at the University of Houston has risen recently, causing some students to question security on campus.

2 suspects wanted after UH student robbed at gunpoint in his dorm room, police say

University of Houston police are looking for two suspects after a student was robbed at gunpoint in his dorm room at Moody Tower on Tuesday.

University of Houston police are looking for two suspects after a student was robbed at gunpoint in his dorm room at Moody Tower on Tuesday.

University of Houston police are looking for two suspects after a student was robbed at gunpoint in his dorm room at Moody Tower on Tuesday.

University of Houston police are looking for two suspects after a student was robbed at gunpoint in his dorm room at Moody Tower on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A University of Houston student was robbed at gunpoint after leaving his dorm room to go to the bathroom, according to police.

The University of Houston Police Department said the robbery happened at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday at the Moody Tower building.

Officials said the student left his room unlocked as he stepped out to go to the restroom. When he came back, two strangers were inside, rummaging through his things.

Investigators said the two suspects held the student at gunpoint before he fell and his phone dropped out of his pocket. That's when the suspects allegedly took his phone and ran away.

The student was not injured, UHPD said.

Police released the following suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1: Black man; approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, wearing a black do-rag, white shirt, black pants, black shoes, and black backpack.

Suspect 2: Black man; approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a white shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and black backpack.

It's a bit scary Sue Hoang, University of Houston student

One suspect had a black handgun, and the other had a silver handgun, the department added.

UHPD declined to offer any additional information as a result of the ongoing investigation.

ABC13 spoke with students who live in the tower. They said the incident has left an impact.

"It's a bit scary," student Sue Hoang said. "There's nowhere else for me to go."

Statistics from the Texas Department of Public Safety show that 664 incidents occurred at UH from Aug. 27, 2022, to Aug. 26, 2023.

That number rose to 924 in the following 12 months.

If you know anything about Tuesday's incident, call UHPD at 713-743-3333.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.