Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 90-year-old Navy veteran at Houston assisted living facility

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of 90-year-old Navy veteran Nelson Beckett outside an assisted living facility in southwest Houston.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Kyliel Denzel Arceneauz was identified as the unknown suspect who assaulted Beckett before shooting him, stealing his car, and running over him as he fled the scene on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: 90-year-old veteran dies after getting shot and ran over during robbery in SW Houston, police say

Authorities discovered Beckett lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they later found the stolen vehicle at an apartment complex on Dunlap Street, which led them to Arceneauz.

He was arrested on Tuesday on charges of capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence.