Harris County teen fights for his life after hit-and-run in Spring, driver still at large

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen boy riding his bike was left within inches of his life when a driver hit him and took off.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on East Louetta Road near the I-45 freeway in Spring on Nov. 3.

At this point, investigators tell ABC13 they are working on tips, but have no suspect or vehicle description.

"That's my baby and you just left him on the side of the road like an animal," the boy's mother, Tiffany Trusty, said.

Trusty said her son Devin Yelle, 16, and his older brother Layne Yelle, 17, along with a friend, were riding their bikes around 10 o'clock when a vehicle came up from behind.

The driver allegedly swerved towards them, hitting Devin Yelle but missing the other two boys.

"My oldest son told me that my son went flying in the air and slid down Louetta," Trusty said.

Trusty said her son was put on a ventilator for the first few days.

"He has traumatic brain injury; he has short term memory loss. He doesn't know where he is, and he doesn't know what happened," Trusty said.

Trusty is still in disbelief that the person took off after the crash and it still out there roaming free.

"If anybody saw anything please call the police or call anybody so we can find the person that did this so it doesn't happen to another family," Trusty said.

Devin Yelle has shown extraordinary improvement over the past 10 days.

The 16-year-old is able talk and even recorded a message for all the people out there rooting for him.

"Please catch the person who did this. I am in a lot of pain. Thanks for all the prayers. I love y'all, man," Devin Yelle said.

Trusty, who calls her son small, but mighty, does not know what the future will hold.

She isn't sure when Devin will be back playing baseball at Spring High School or if he'll spend the holidays in the hospital.

Right now, she's just trying to focus on the fact that he made it out of this alive.

"We couldn't ask for more. All the prayers clearly worked because he is here and we are just thankful and very blessed for that," Trusty said.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.