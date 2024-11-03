Wharves board calls special meeting to resume discussion over future home of Battleship Texas

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Discussions are expected to resume on where the historic Battleship Texas's new home is and where it is expected to be. This comes after the Wharves Board announced a special meeting on Monday, just weeks after suspending year-long negotiations with the ship's foundation.

Battleship Texas was first commissioned in 1914 and fought in World Wars I and II. Over its 34-year career, it has housed tens of thousands of sailors and marines worldwide.

However, the location of the ship's future home is still up in the air. Nearly two weeks ago, the Wharves Board of Trustees voted unanimously to end negotiations with the Battleship Texas Foundation.

Back on Aug. 27, the board voted 4-2 in favor of having the ship relocated from a repair dock to a proposed location near Pier 20 at the Port of Galveston. However, the owner of the waterfront restaurant pushed back, concerned that it would block their customers' view. He's also worried about whether there would be enough ticket sales to keep up with the cost of maintaining the vast ship.

On Friday, the foundation announced on its Facebook page that the Wharves board had called for a special meeting on Monday to discuss the historic ship's future.

"The Battleship Foundation looks forward to Monday's special meeting called by the Wharves Board to resume the conversation for a possible agreement for berthing the Battleship Texas at a location under the control of the board. We see this as an opportunity to find the ideal home for the Texas - for both Galveston and the ship," the Facebook post said.

Battleship Texas has been undergoing extensive repairs since August 2022 to become a museum ship again. The foundation said in August that 700 tons of steel have been replaced so far, the hull has been painted, and nearly 300,000 working man hours have been logged on it.

Repairs will continue, and the foundation has already started selling tickets for the restoration tours, which will begin on November 24th. The foundation said they are projecting a grand re-opening in the later half of 2025.

