Battleship Texas takes another step toward its permanent home in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After much back and forth, an agreement seems to be getting closer as to where Battleship Texas will end up once extensive repairs are complete.

Battleship Texas was commissioned back in 1914 and fought in both World Wars. She's got a lot of history. But in the more recent past, there's been a lot of back and forth about exactly where she will end up.

On Tuesday, the Board of Trustees of the Galveston Wharves voted 4-2 in favor of approving an agreement with the Battleship Texas Foundation for the ship to be located at or near Pier 20 at the Port of Galveston. There has been some controversy over this location as a waterfront restaurant owner says the huge ship will not only block his customers' view, but he's also worried if there will be enough ticket sales to keep up with the cost of maintaining the huge ship.

For two years now, the ship has been undergoing extensive repairs. In an update last week, the foundation says so far, more than 700 tons of steel has been replaced, they've painted the hull, among many other projects. They've logged nearly 300,000 man hours working on it.

Battleship Texas had been drydocked since August 2022. During that time, crews replaced over 700 tons of steel, painted the hull, and performed quality control checks.

During the Galveston Wharves meeting Tuesday, two board members voted against the agreement, saying they do want the battleship in Galveston just not in the planned location.

"I however am going to vote against this because I believe the battleship needs to be located at Pier 21-20, rather than 19-20," Galveston Wharves trustee Sheila Lidstone said. "I think it needs to move west. I have talked to all the parties at Landry's and also talked to the battleship people to express that that's going to be a hang up for me."

It's not a done deal yet. There will still be some negotiation between the Galveston Wharves and the Battleship Texas Foundation. As for the ship itself, repairs will continue. The foundation says they are targeting late 2025 for their grand re-opening.

