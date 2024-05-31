Waterfront restaurants in Galveston fight to keep Battleship Texas away

After undergoing multi-million-dollar renovations to the iconic Battleship Texas, the big question now is which dock will become its forever home.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The iconic Battleship Texas has been undergoing multi-million-dollar renovations, and the big question now is which dock will become its forever home? However, some waterfront restaurants are fighting to keep the ship away.

Katie's Seafood House is located on the Wharf in Galveston and attracts customers for its front-seat water views.

According to Derrick Gutierrez, the restaurant's director of operations, the restaurant has won several awards for its waterfront views. He fears that if the massive ship moves to the shipping channel in front of his restaurant, it will take away business.

Gutierrez said he also has some serious safety concerns.

"When I started looking into it more, I thought, 'What do you guys have for an evacuation plan?'" Gutierrez asked. "'What are you going to do during a storm?' And there was nothing. Nothing there. It will go through any hurricane that Galveston goes through and battle corrosion and maintenance issues."

Before it moved to Galveston for the multi-million-dollar repairs, the massive ship was in the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site. The Battleship Texas Foundation has yet to officially announce its new home.

"It's inevitable it will corrode again, and the fact ticket sales are paying for its maintenance doesn't make me feel good because that's one bad year of ticket sales, and you can't afford maintenance on a ship that is in the channel," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez, a former Marine, says he understands the ship's historical importance is one of the few remaining U.S. battleships to have served in both WWI and WWII. Still, he worries they don't have the funds to keep up with maintenance.

"If the ship were to sink in there, it would cost millions of taxpayer dollars to get it out. If it comes ashore during a storm, it will destroy whatever it touches - it's a battleship," Gutierrez said.

A spokesperson with Battleship Texas sent ABC13 the following statement:

"Our goal is to be an integrated partner with all parties involved and continue to elevate the island's historic tourism industry. The Battleship Texas has already received incredible interest from the state, region and throughout the country with broad support for our effort across the Island."

Dash Kohlhausen Landry's Deputy General Counsel also shared this statement:

"While the proposed location for the historic Battleship Texas may block some of the views of Landry's harbor front properties, Willie G's, Harbor House, etc., and a few others, it will also attract more than a million visitors a year to the area. This will be a boon for all of us and the island's entire tourism industry. The Battleship Texas is the last remaining United States battleship to serve in both World War I and World War II and for Galveston to be a part of this patriotism and serving as a tourist attraction at the same time is really special."

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.