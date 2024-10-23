Galveston Wharves Board terminates negotiations over Battleship Texas plan

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A plan involving a new permanent home for the Battleship Texas appears to be in a battle of its own.

The Galveston Wharves Board voted Tuesday to terminate negotiations with the Battleship Texas Foundation.

The board said that it has not been able to reach an agreement with the Foundation on the plan for the ship to be relocated from a repair dock to a proposed location at or near Pier 20 at the Port of Galveston.

ABC13 reached out to the Battleship Texas Foundation for comment and has not heard back, but the Foundation did respond to this latest development on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

"We are surprised and disappointed by the Wharves Board's decision to terminate negotiations with us regarding the Battleship," the Foundation wrote. "We will continue to pursue alternate locations that we have been actively exploring along the way. The future of the Battleship remains bright, and we look forward to finding her forever home."

The Foundation plans to begin selling tickets Wednesday for new tours that will get underway in the coming weeks.

The Battleship Texas has been undergoing renovations and repairs in Galveston since August 2022.

