13 Alert Traffic: Crash involving three 18-wheelers shuts down Southwest Freeway NB at FM-762

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Southwest Freeway northbound at FM-762 is shut down after a major crash involving three 18-wheelers in Fort Bend County.

One of the 18-wheelers is overturned.

SEE ALSO: See list of Houston-area roadways closed due to icy conditions

The crash is affecting all the mainlanes as well as the left and right shoulder.

ABC13's Nick Natario has been reporting from the scene all Tuesday morning on Eyewitness News.

We're working to learn more about the extent of any injuries, but the county confirmed that no one was killed or critically injured.

Wreckers are on the scene.

Vehicles are getting by on the frontage road.

In a separate incident, Fort Bend County Judge KP George said a big rig driver sideswiped a Rosenberg police officer's unit, then kept going.

The officer wasn't hurt. George didn't have details on exactly where the incident happened.

Fort Bend County officials warn people to stay off the roads because conditions are worsening.

One of the concerns is elevated areas of the freeways, like where the multiple 18-wheeler crash took place.

Several other areas are closed.

Nick drove around Highway 99 in Richmond and found elevated areas with signs and barrels signaling closures.

According to Rosenberg officials, a portion of FM 763 is also now closed.

On Monday, Fort Bend County leaders discussed how they treat roadways but warned that they'd still be dangerous if ice formed.

"County-owned roads are 2,264 miles. It is absolutely impossible to treat all the roadways. As you heard, we'll be focused on areas where there is risk in the past with the bridges and elevated areas. That's why we're requesting people not to drive if at all possible," Fort Bend County Judge KP George said.

SEE ALSO: Warming centers opening in SE Texas due to freezing temperatures

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.