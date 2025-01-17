City will open 10 warming centers on Sunday ahead of freezing temperatures, Houston mayor announces

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced on Friday that he's assembled a team to help the city get through the upcoming cold weather.
Whitmire said the city is doing everything possible to make things safe, including opening 10 warming centers across the area.
A map with the warming locations is posted on the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management website.
The locations include:
The city said the centers will open to the public on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. and will remain open 24 hours a day until midday on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Whitmire said people who arrive with items will be allowed to keep them with them while they are at the warming centers, which will be staffed with health and public safety personnel and equipped with basic necessities.
If someone needs a ride to a warming center, they can call 311 and request a Z-Trip to take them to any open warming center.
City officials will also brief the public again on Sunday as more information about the weather, which Whitmire said they anticipate coming on Sunday night, becomes available.
One big question Houstonians have is whether the lights will stay on. It's been four years since the 2021 freeze when that wasn't the case. ABC13 asked the mayor how things are looking from that standpoint going into the weekend.
"Our state officials and everyone is obviously preparing, Whitmire said Friday during a press conference for the Chevron Houston Marathon. "In terms of generation, power coming into the city -- that's an ERCOT-related matter. Depends on what day of the week it is-- their reply, but today they are saying they (have) sufficient power."
The mayor, police chief, and marathon staff are all urging the public -- both runners and spectators -- to bundle up and dress in layers.
ERCOT has already issued a Weather Watch for next Monday through Thursday.
