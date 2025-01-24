Santa Fe High School shooting suspect deemed incompetent to stand trial for 4th year, DA says

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the student accused of the deadly 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, has been re-committed to a hospital maximum security unit for another year.

This is the fourth consecutive year Pagourtzis has been deemed incompetent to stand trial. Nearly one year ago, in January 2024, a similar decision was made to keep Pagourtzis in a facility for 12 months. The same decision was made in 2023 and 2022.

The latest order is based on Texas statutes and the most recent report from North Texas State Hospital, where two physicians found that Pagourtzis had not yet been restored to competency.

The shooting happened on May 18, 2018, at 7:30 a.m. Ten people, eight students, and two teachers were killed, and 13 others were wounded when Pagourtzis opened fire.

According to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office, Pagourtzis remains confined under indictment for capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer in connection with the 2018 Santa Fe High School mass shooting. The Office says it is committed to seeing Pagourtzis face a jury trial on these charges so that justice can be done.

