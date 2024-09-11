Person of interest in case of missing Missouri City woman may be tied to 2 others, warrant reveals

Devante Clark, the person of interest in the case of missing Missouri City woman Karen Miles, has been tied to two other cases, a warrant states.

Devante Clark, the person of interest in the case of missing Missouri City woman Karen Miles, has been tied to two other cases, a warrant states.

Devante Clark, the person of interest in the case of missing Missouri City woman Karen Miles, has been tied to two other cases, a warrant states.

Devante Clark, the person of interest in the case of missing Missouri City woman Karen Miles, has been tied to two other cases, a warrant states.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The investigation into what happened to a Missouri City woman continues a day after remains believed to be her were found in a field four miles from her home.

Karen Miles, 61, was last heard from on Aug. 21 at about 10:45 p.m. She was last believed to be at her apartment home in the 10000 block of the South Sam Houston Parkway.

Miles did not show up for work the next morning but wasn't reported missing until Aug. 28, when her family could not get in touch with her.

On Monday afternoon, Missouri City police said information obtained through their investigation led them to a field in the 16000 block of Blue Ridge Drive where remains were located in a heavily wooded area.

The medical examiner's office still has to positively identify the remains as belonging to Miles, which could take months.

Three days before police were notified about her disappearance, 28-year-old Devante Clark was arrested by Pearland police. He was found to be driving Miles' car bearing a stolen license plate from Arkansas, according to a spokesperson for the Pearland Police Department.

Clark was arrested on charges related to the stolen vehicle but not for her disappearance.

On Monday, during a press conference, Det. Derrick Spencer with the Missouri City Police Department announced that Clark was a person of interest in the missing persons case.

A search warrant filed by Missouri City PD asking a judge to allow them to obtain information from Miles' cell phone stated that investigators received information from Texas EquuSearch regarding Clark during the course of their investigation.

"The (email) stated the agency had two investigations dated Oct. 24, 2023, and Oct. 26, 2023, where a subject with the same name (Devante Clark) and same address was a person of interest in a pair of stolen vehicles cases where the victims were never located," the search warrant reads.

ABC13 is working to learn more about those missing person cases and where they stand.

RELATED:

Man found driving vehicle of woman who's been missing for 2 weeks out of Missouri City, police say

Skeletal remains found in Missouri City amid woman's disappearance 3 weeks ago, police say

Person of interest not truthful about how he wound up with missing Missouri City woman's car: Police

