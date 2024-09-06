Man found driving vehicle of woman who's been missing for 2 weeks out of Missouri City, police say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Missouri City are looking to identify a suspect in the mysterious disappearance of a 61-year-old woman.

Karen Miles was last seen on Aug. 21 but was not officially reported missing to police until Aug. 29.

"She's a part of so many organizations. She gives so much, she's constantly volunteering," Danessa Bolling, Miles' friend, said.

Loved ones say Miles' worker bee way and the fact that her kids live out of town are likely why she went missing without anyone immediately noticing.

"(She) is light, and so, this feels dark because we don't know where she is," Bolling said.

Bolling and Miles go way back. They are both members of the same church and the Order of the Eastern Star, a co-ed fraternal organization.

"We just want Karen home," Bolling said.

According to Missouri City police, Miles was last seen on Aug. 21 somewhere near the Beltway and Highway 90. However, her disappearance was reported to police eight days later.

"I am already accepting that she is gone, and I am trying to deal with that," Patricia Evans, Miles' oldest sister, said.

Evans fears the worst for her diabetic sister, who she said needs three insulin shots a day or else she could slip into a coma.

"It's just been too long," Evans said.

Miles' car may be investigators' biggest lead at the moment. Her Ford Explorer was found in Pearland on Aug. 25.

Police say a Flock camera picked up Davante Clark driving the car with stolen plates from Arkansas.

The car was later found at 2805 Business Center in the H-E-B parking lot. Pearland police told ABC13 they waited for Clark to leave the parking lot before performing a traffic stop.

Miles' family said they'd never seen Clark before.

"The car will hopefully lead us to some answers. It's also honestly very scary because we have the car, but we don't have Karen," Bolling said.

At the time of his arrest in Pearland, Clark was a fugitive according to court documents. He's facing charges for evading arrest in Harris County and now Brazoria County.

However, none are related to Miles' disappearance. Clark allegedly told investigators he doesn't know her.

"How, who, why? It makes no sense," Bolling said.

