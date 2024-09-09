Person of interest not truthful about how he wound up with missing Missouri City woman's car: Police

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Missouri City police have identified a person of interest related to the disappearance of Karen Miles, although the extent of his involvement is unknown.

Karen Miles was last heard from on Aug. 21 around 10:45 p.m. She was last believed to be at her apartment in a senior living community on the Sam Houston Tollway near Gessner.

Missouri City police Detective Derrick Spencer believes something happened to Miles between the last time she was heard from and 5:45 a.m. the next day. He said she did not show up for work.

She was reported missing to police on Aug. 28 when her family could not reach her.

"We have working theories, but of course, those theories have to be confirmed," Spencer said.

Davante Clark was arrested on Aug. 25 in Pearland while driving Miles' car with a stolen license plate. Clark is charged with several crimes in Brazoria County that are unrelated to Miles' disappearance. He remains in custody.

Police believe Miles' car was taken from her apartment complex, although they do not think she was robbed. Authorities also do not believe the two knew one another and said they are unsure if she was targeted.

During a news conference on Monday, Spencer identified Clark as a person of interest in the case.

"He explained to us how he acquired the vehicle," Spencer said. "We vetted that information and determined not to be true."

According to Spencer, nothing notable was found in Miles' residence during a search that would give them any indication of what happened. He said there were no signs of forced entry.

There have not been any searches, but Spencer said they are ready to call on Texas EquuSearch if the need arises.

"We do not have any idea where she could be," Spencer said.

Miles' children, Janice Bond and John Miles, are hopeful that their mother will be found unharmed. She is described as being involved in several organizations and having a philanthropic heart.

"So many people are pulling for her safe and full return and that's beautiful to know that that's circulating, and that's beautiful to know that's out there," Bond said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

