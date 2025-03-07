Video shows construction workers fighting off gunman trying to rob them in The Heights area

Video shows construction workers fighting off a gunman trying to rob them in The Heights area on East 25th Street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a video obtained by ABC13, construction workers can be seen fighting off a would-be thief who was armed.

City workers worked on a drainage project along East 25th Street around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Heavy equipment clunked as crews pushed to the end of their workday.

That's when the crew noticed a 2021 white Chevy Malibu driving by not once but three times.

The construction worker ABC13 spoke to said they are shaken by an experience that could have turned deadly.

The video shows a man dressed in black grabbing a concrete saw off the sidewalk. The would-be thief tries to get back in the getaway car, but construction workers pile on him.

The getaway driver takes off without his accomplice and struggles to get the saw back.

As the suspect starts to lose control of the stolen goods, you can see he draws a handgun. There's a fight for the gun, but thankfully, no shots are fired.

Eventually, you see a construction worker approach with what appears to be a hammer, swinging it over and over at the gunman, trying to fend him off and save a co-worker.

At some point, the suspect drops the gun and runs.

The altercation lasts less than a minute, leaving the crew in shock but in possession of all their equipment and lives.

Houston police said one of the construction workers was punched in the face by the gunman, losing a tooth.

Houston police were able to recover the gun and believe that the gunman and getaway driver met back up before fleeing the area.

Police did not have identities or descriptions of the men but are looking for them.

