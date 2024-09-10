Skeletal remains found in Missouri City amid woman's disappearance 3 weeks ago, police say

Police said no one has heard from Karen Miles since Aug. 21, with her senior living community as her last known location.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Missouri City police, amid an active investigation into a woman's suspicious disappearance, said they located skeletal remains outside of the city limits on Tuesday.

Det. Derrick Spencer of the Missouri City Police Department told ABC13 the remains were found at 3:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Blue Ridge Road east of the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road.

Spencer didn't elaborate on what led them to the area and the body. The department also didn't say whether the remains belonged to 61-year-old Karen Miles or have a connection with her disappearance.

Spencer said the Fort Bend County Medical Examner's Office is working to identify the body.

According to MCPD, no one has heard from Miles since Aug. 21. Police believe her last known location was her senior living community apartment on the Sam Houston Tollway near Gessner Road.

Police said they detained Davante Clark four days later, on Aug. 25, when he was driving Miles' car with a stolen license plate in Pearland. Clark and Miles have no known prior connection with each other, investigators said.

Charges were filed against Clark in Brazoria County, but none were related to the disappearance. Spencer said Clark, a person of interest in Miles' disappearance, remains in jail.

ABC13 is gathering information on the grim discovery. Watch Eyewitness News for live developments.

