Former Brookshire council member charged with theft of tax revenue

The former mayor pro tem and councilmember for the city of Brookshire is charged with stealing money from a city group aimed at improving quality of life for citizens.

The former mayor pro tem and councilmember for the city of Brookshire is charged with stealing money from a city group aimed at improving quality of life for citizens.

The former mayor pro tem and councilmember for the city of Brookshire is charged with stealing money from a city group aimed at improving quality of life for citizens.

The former mayor pro tem and councilmember for the city of Brookshire is charged with stealing money from a city group aimed at improving quality of life for citizens.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- The former mayor pro tem and councilmember for the city of Brookshire is charged with stealing money from a city group aimed at improving quality of life for citizens.

Jeremiah Hill was indicted in Waller County on Feb. 14 on a charge of theft of property.

According to court records, Hill bid on goats and chickens at a Royal ISD FFA auction and won in March 2023. He bid under the name "Friends of Alderman Jeremiah Hill."

"The total amount of both bids was $8,302.20," the affidavit on probable cause says.

A board member for Royal FFA told authorities that they tried to get payment from Hill for months. Finally, they told him they were going to take legal action against him for a lack of payment, according to court records.

In October 2023, Royal FFA received a check for $8,500 from the Brookshire Economic Development Corporation, records say.

At the time, Hill served as the president of the BEDC.

"The Brookshire Economic Development Corporation (EDC) focuses on promoting economic growth and enhancing the quality of life in Brookshire, a small city in Waller County, Texas, located about 30 miles west of Houston," their tab on the City of Brookshire's website reads. "As a Type B EDC, its primary mission is to stimulate business investment, job creation, and infrastructure improvements within the community."

A Type B EDC, according to the state comptroller's website, is funded by sales tax dollars to go towards quality-of-life projects.

Hill's administrative assistant told authorities that he asked her to sign the check for Royal FFA, because all checks require two signatures, charging documents say.

"He told her to list the expense as 'Beautification,'" the affidavit on probable cause reads.

Hill reportedly did not bring the expense before the other board members.

Records show Hill turned himself in to the Fort Bend County Jail on Tuesday and was released shortly after.

ABC13 reached out to Hill's lawyer for comment but has not heard back.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.