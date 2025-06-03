Pasadena father sentenced after pleading guilty to murder of 2-year-old Nadia Lee

Jyron Charles Lee will spend 56 years in prison for the 2022 murder of his daughter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena father will spend decades behind bars for the murder of his 2-year-old daughter.

Court records show Jyron Charles Lee pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of Nadia Lee and was sentenced to 56 years in prison.

On March 20, 2023, the child's remains were found in Vince Bayou in Pasadena. Nadia had not been seen since Oct. 16, 2022

Lee, Nadia's father, was then charged with her murder in December 2022, accused of having inflicted severe injuries on her that caused her death.

The search for a 2-year-old last seen more than two weeks ago has taken another grim turn, focusing on a landfill in Alvin.

Lee had already been charged with killing Nadia's mother, Nancy Reed. Nadia's mother was found strangled to death in a Clear Lake hotel in October 2022, and it was then that police realized Nadia was missing.

Documents revealed a chilling online search history in Lee's phone, such as "Is whooping your child a sin," and "In the Bible, is it a sin not to spank a misbehaving child?" A search was made shortly before the murder for "How long it takes for a dead body to smell."

Investigators reportedly also found pictures of Nadia with injuries to her face.

Lee's murder sentence started Monday, June 2, and will run concurrently.

