Remains found in Pasadena bayou confirmed to be 2-year-old Nadia Lee, medical examiner says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The medical examiner's office confirmed that 2-year-old Nadia Lee, who disappeared six months ago, was found dead in Vince Bayou in Pasadena last week.

The child's remains were discovered on March 20 by the Houston Police Department.

On Sunday, the medical examiner's office revealed the remains belong to Nadia, but have not disclosed her cause or manner of death.

Nadia had not been seen since Oct. 16, 2022

Police believe 26-year-old Jyron Charles Lee, Nadia's father, inflicted severe injuries on her that caused her death. He was charged with capital murder in December 2022 and is believed to be responsible for her death.

On Oct. 19, 2022, Jyron was also charged with the murder of his wife, Nancy Reed, 22.

HPD said they initially responded to an assault at a 525 Bay Area Blvd. hotel at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2022.

Officers said Jyron had placed his wife in a chokehold after getting into an argument. Reed was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, it was determined that 2-year-old Nadia had gone missing, and Jyron was identified as the main suspect.

Detectives learned Nadia had sustained injuries inflicted by Jyron and was believed to have been killed on or about Oct. 16 at 331 South Richey Street in Pasadena.