Hit-and-run suspect arrested weeks after 16-year-old boy suffers brain injury in Spring, docs show

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested after being accused of hitting a 16-year-old boy riding a bike and driving away last month, according to court documents.

My Nguyen, 56, is charged with failure to stop and render aid in connection to a hit-and-run incident that left 16-year-old Devin Yelle with a traumatic brain injury.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office say that Nguyen also tried to cover it up.

Deputies said the incident happened on East Louetta Road near the I-45 freeway in Spring on Nov. 3.

Devin Yelle's mother, Tiffany Trusty, told ABC13 that the 16-year-old and his 17-year-old brother, Layne Yelle, were riding their bikes with a friend around 10 p.m. Tiffany Trusty said vehicle came up from behind and allegedly swerved towards them, hitting Devin Yelle but missing the other two boys.

"It was kind of heartbreaking, and I was kind of scared like I would never expect me to get hit by a car and the person just leaves me there," Devin Yelle said.

Devin Yelle was released from the hospital since ABC13's previous report.

ORIGINAL STORY: Harris County teen fights for his life after hit-and-run in Spring, driver still at large

Devin Yelle spoke to ABC13 and said that he still can't play sports or go to school. He is also struggling with his short-term memory, but counting his blessings.

"I feel great knowing the person who did this is finally paying for it, like they took everything from me," David Yelle said.

Investigators say that Nguyen came to North Side Domestic and Imports to get her car fixed the morning after the crash. Court records say the next day, she filed a police report saying her car got hit but claimed she didn't know how it happened.

"I just don't know how this woman could sleep at night and then knowing she did something like this and try to cover it up. I am absolutely livid," Trusty said.

On Tuesday, Nguyen was released on a personal bond and is currently out of jail.

According to court records, the personal bond was not opposed by the district attorney's office.

"It's an unfair world and here we are, but she also has to pay and that is all that matters," Trusty said.

