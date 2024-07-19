Search for deadly Spring shooting suspect ends in arrest, Montgomery County deputies say

Authorities in Spring are urging residents to avoid the area near Oakhurst Drive as they search for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Authorities in Spring are urging residents to avoid the area near Oakhurst Drive as they search for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Authorities in Spring are urging residents to avoid the area near Oakhurst Drive as they search for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Authorities in Spring are urging residents to avoid the area near Oakhurst Drive as they search for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect who was at large following a deadly shooting in Spring has been apprehended.

The video above is from a previous report.

Authorities reportedly arrested 20-year-old Mark Anthony Crooms Jr. in the 400 block of South Bender in Humble at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The shooting took place Tuesday in the 300 block of Raypine Drive near the I-45 North Freeway and Rayford Road.

Deputies said 19-year-old John Dennis Holmes III was shot to death by a man in a ski mask who fled the scene.

READ RELATED: Deputies deploy drones in search for masked gunman after Spring murder

The shooting prompted a manhunt which ended with Crooms' arrest on charges related to Holmes' murder.

Crooms was taken to Montgomery County Jail.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the murder, but preliminary information suggests the incident involved two acquainted individuals with a history.

Editor's note: On July 22, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said new evidence located Mark Anthony Crooms' alibi, and he was subsequently released from jail in connection to the case.

READ RELATED: Montgomery County deputies identify victim in deadly Spring shooting as suspect remains on the loose