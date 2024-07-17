Montgomery County deputies identify victim in deadly Spring shooting as suspect remains on the loose

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Spring as the search for the gunman continues, authorities said Wednesday.

The video above is from Tuesday's report when the manhunt began.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place Tuesday in the 300 block of Raypine Drive near the I-45 North Freeway and Rayford Road.

Deputies said 19-year-old John Dennis Holmes III out of Harris County was shot to death by a man in a ski mask.

The shooting prompted a manhunt for the suspect, with drones being used in the search and sheriff's deputies telling neighbors in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.

According to authorities, multiple gunshots were fired in the area around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was found dead in the middle of the road.

Deputies said there were many kids around during the shooting, though they didn't mention if anyone else was hurt.

Authorities are still looking to identify the suspect, but witnesses described him as a Black man with a thin build wearing a black hoodie with a white design, blue pants, and a ski mask.

It's believed the suspect and the victim knew each other, but it's unclear how.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or to remain anonymous, contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case # 24A203879.

Multi-County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone providing information that leads to the apprehension and arrest of the suspect.

