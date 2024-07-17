Deputies deploy drones in search for masked gunman after Spring murder

Authorities in Spring are urging residents to avoid the area near Oakhurst Drive as they search for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A manhunt is underway in a Spring neighborhood where deputies say one person was shot and killed by a man in a ski mask.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies told neighbors to lock their doors and stay inside in the area of the 300 block of Raypine Drive near the I-45 North Freeway and Rayford Road.

According to authorities, multiple gunshots were fired in the area around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was found dead in the middle of the road.

Deputies said there were many kids around during the shooting, though they didn't mention if anyone else was hurt.

Residents were already dealing with the heat, but are now on edge after the shooting.

"It's one thing after another, you know? We just got power back and we're all hot already," a neighbor told ABC13. "Everyone was hot. Everyone was tired, and then having to deal with this chaotic mess."

Authorities said witnesses described the suspect as a Black man with a thin build wearing a black hoodie with a white design, blue pants, and a ski mask. It's believed the suspect and the victim knew each other, but it's unclear how.

"Units are actively looking for the suspect in the area," the sheriff's office said, adding they were using drones in the search.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to contact 911 as he is considered armed and dangerous.

"Please stay clear of the area to allow police work. Those in the area, please stay in your homes and keep your doors locked," the sheriff's office wrote.

