Investigators said Raymond Borden Jr. was arrested hours after the murder for driving while intoxicated during 2023 Jeep Weekend.

Galveston jury sentences man to 99 years in prison for brutally murdering woman he was dating

The family of Tina Kelley, a woman shot to death by a man who took off with her truck in Galveston, mourns her death.

Family, friends mourn Galveston Co. woman killed by man she was dating

Family, friends mourn Galveston Co. woman killed by man she was dating The family of Tina Kelley, a woman shot to death by a man who took off with her truck in Galveston, mourns her death.

Family, friends mourn Galveston Co. woman killed by man she was dating The family of Tina Kelley, a woman shot to death by a man who took off with her truck in Galveston, mourns her death.

Family, friends mourn Galveston Co. woman killed by man she was dating The family of Tina Kelley, a woman shot to death by a man who took off with her truck in Galveston, mourns her death.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston jury has sentenced a man in the brutal murder of a woman he was dating two years ago.

Raymond Bernard Borden Jr. faces 99 years in prison for the death of Tina Kelley. Additionally, he received a 10-year sentence for driving while intoxicated during the 2023 Jeep Weekend just hours after the murder.

The video above is from a previous report: 'A joy to be around': Family, friends remember Galveston Co. woman allegedly killed by man she dated

According to investigators, on the early morning of May 21, 2023, Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies were flagged down by a woman who said she had just been rear-ended by a man in a maroon Dodge truck before taking off.

Deputies tracked down the truck and identified Borden as the driver.

He was arrested and charged with DWI after having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.314, which is more than three times the legal limit.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend, taking off with her truck in Galveston, police say

Throughout the investigation, a purse and wallet were found in the truck, which was registered to Kelley. Days later, a welfare check was conducted on Kelley, who was found dead in her home with several gunshot wounds.

Deputies also found a spent shell casing in Borden's pants pocket, blood from the victim on his shoes, and on the money in his pocket when he was booked into jail for his DWI arrest.

The murder weapon was also found in the truck Borden was driving when arrested.

Borden pled guilty to the murder, which officials say happened hours before his DWI arrest.

Authorities said he testified that he had been a daily drinker for years and had no recollection of what happened that night.

The jury returned a verdict for the murder and DWI after deliberating for less than an hour.

RELATED STORIES:

