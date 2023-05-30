Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend, taking off with her truck in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is charged with murder after police found him driving his girlfriend's truck following her death in Galveston, according to authorities.

On May 25, investigators said 45-year-old Tina Kelley's body was found with several gunshot wounds after deputies responded to a welfare check in the 1000 block of Head Hunter Drive in Gilchrist.

Detectives said they learned her boyfriend, Raymond Bordern, was arrested on May 21 for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest in Kelley's pickup truck.

Investigators said detectives found the handgun connected to Kelley's murder inside the same vehicle Borden was driving when he was arrested.

Borden is currently in the Galveston County Jail and charged with murder on a $250,000 bond.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.