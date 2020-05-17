Hundreds flock to this years Jeep Weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak

BOLIVAR, Texas (KTRK) -- Every year around this time, Crystal Beach is packed with visitors who travel from near and far for the annual Jeep Weekend.Safety concerns are always in mind as hundreds flock to the event, known for large crowds.However, David Harris with Bolivar Peninsula Tourism said, "We've got plenty of room. We don't have as many people down here this year."ABC13 was able to capture video of the extensive line of jeeps and trucks from Fridays show."There's always going to be videos. I can go down and shoot a video, and it looks like we had 100,000 people down there when we only have 5,000 or 2,000," Harris said.He said his main concern is making sure people don't get violent, like last year's Jeep Weekend.