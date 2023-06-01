'A joy to be around': Family, friends remember Galveston Co. woman allegedly killed by man she dated

The family of Tina Kelley, a woman shot to death by a man who took off with her truck in Galveston, mourns her death.

GILCHRIST, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends are remembering a Galveston County woman for the joy she brought to other people's lives after she was murdered in her home about 10 days ago.

Deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) found Tina Kelley's body with multiple gunshot wounds at about 4:40 p.m. on Thursday during a welfare check at her home, located near Head Hunter Drive and State Highway 87 in Gilchrist.

"It sickens me to my core. I will never be my full self without my mother," Kelley's daughter, Tayler Point, said.

The man charged in her murder, Raymond Borden, was already in police custody at the time of the discovery. He was arrested four days prior, at about 2:20 a.m., for counts of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest in a vehicle.

Investigators said the pickup truck he was driving belonged to Kelley, and the gun he's accused of using was inside. He is currently being held at the Galveston County Jail for murder on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 2.

"I'm very glad that in these circumstances, God had (Borden) caught the same night that he did this. Nobody knew he did this, but he never got away. He never had the time. He never had the opportunity to get away," Point said. "He should never be able to get out."

RELATED: Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend, taking off with her truck in Galveston, police say

Point said Borden was a man Kelley was casually seeing and not her boyfriend, as GCSO stated in its press release. She spoke only to ABC13 Wednesday through a FaceTime call from Glen Rose, where she is currently living.

She explained they all previously lived on the Bolivar Peninsula when she was a kid but moved to Glen Rose and have lived there for 17 years. When Kelley's three children became old enough and started their own families, she made the decision to move back to Gilchrist on her own with plans to retire there eventually.

Point shared her mom was extremely outgoing, the life of the party, and loved to cook. But what people will always remember her for is her big heart.

"My mother helped raise kids that didn't have parents, kids that needed a place to sleep, eat, and have comfort. She took in everybody like they were her family," Point said.

Robert Peralez, who worked with Kelley at Jose's Cantina in Crystal Beach, said their entire team is devastated by her death. She had been working there for about six months and was a frequent customer before she became an employee.

"Tina was a very vivacious, go-lucky young lady. Always has a smile on her face. Always happy to be around people. Always complimentary of people. It's just a joy to be around for everybody around her," he said. "How could this happen to someone that was such a wonderful person? It's been pretty difficult for everybody and hard to deal with. Some of our coworkers would walk by and just break down in tears. She became part of our family and is very deeply rooted in us. Everybody here is now saying 'I love you' to each other before we go home because I think in this world, we take things for granted."

Point knows nothing can bring her mother back, but she said she's counting on the justice system to bring her family some peace.

"Someone who does something this sick and evil doesn't deserve to get out. That shouldn't be an option. I pray to God that justice will be served," she said. "I hope he knows what kind of woman he took from this world."

A Celebration of Life will be held for Kelley in Glen Rose. Their family is taking donations via Cash App ($taysequoia) and Venmo (@Tayler-Sequoia) to help with funeral expenses.

"We're going to set up a memorial for her right on the beach, so we can visit her all the time. It's definitely going to be a trademark in our lives. I don't know how life goes on from here. But it must," Point said.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.