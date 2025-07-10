Rollover crash involving concrete mixer truck leaves man injured near Hardy Toll Road, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says a rollover crash left a man injured near the Hardy Toll Road on Thursday.

According to Pct. 4, a concrete mixer truck rolled over at the Hardy Toll Road northbound FM 1960 exit ramp and lost approximately half of its load into the grass median.

Officials said a man was hurt in the incident and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

It's unclear what led the truck to roll over.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as crews work to clear the crash.