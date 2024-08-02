Man found dead after RV fire behind home in east Houston, firefighters say

A man is dead after an RV was engulfed in flames on Linda Vista Road in east Houston on Friday morning, according to firefighters.

A man is dead after an RV was engulfed in flames on Linda Vista Road in east Houston on Friday morning, according to firefighters.

A man is dead after an RV was engulfed in flames on Linda Vista Road in east Houston on Friday morning, according to firefighters.

A man is dead after an RV was engulfed in flames on Linda Vista Road in east Houston on Friday morning, according to firefighters.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an RV was engulfed in flames in east Houston on Friday morning.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire in the 9200 block of Linda Vista Road.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but unfortunately, a Hispanic man was found dead, according to HFD. No firefighters were injured.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where it appeared the RV was parked in the backyard of a home. Video of the aftermath shows the RV completely destroyed.

A neighbor was seen spraying a hose toward the large fire in a viewer video sent to ABC13.

The primary residence was not damaged in the fire, HFD said.

Fire officials did not immediately release the name of the person who died.

HFD Arson is investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators said they don't suspect any criminal involvement, but they can't rule it out yet.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.