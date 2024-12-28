Daughters of marathoner killed in hit-and-run renew push to find suspected driver in dark truck

The daughters of the Houston marathoner killed during her morning run two weeks ago want to bring renewed attention to a video showing the suspected hit-and-run driver.

The daughters of the Houston marathoner killed during her morning run two weeks ago want to bring renewed attention to a video showing the suspected hit-and-run driver.

The daughters of the Houston marathoner killed during her morning run two weeks ago want to bring renewed attention to a video showing the suspected hit-and-run driver.

The daughters of the Houston marathoner killed during her morning run two weeks ago want to bring renewed attention to a video showing the suspected hit-and-run driver.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The daughters of the Houston marathoner killed during her morning run two weeks want to bring renewed attention to a video showing the suspected hit-and-run driver.

Last week, ABC13 first showed you the video of a dark-colored truck that was suspected in the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Lillia Vasquez on Dec. 13.

The Houston Police Department finally officially released the video a day ago, confirming the truck is suspected of causing the hit-and-run.

"I don't think the holidays feel much like the holidays," Cecilia, Vazquez's youngest daughter, said. She and her older sister, Mariana, sat down with ABC13 on Friday to highlight the video.

"It's either black or dark blueish color," Mariana said. "It has dark rims. I know it hit a fence, so it would have fence damage on the right side."

The young woman vowed not to rest until the driver of this truck is identified and arrested.

RELATED: 'I want to fight for her': New video shows athlete on her final run before being killed by driver

New surveillance video shows Houston Marathon runner Lilia Vasquez before she was hit and killed by a driver during her daily morning run along Westpark near Jeanetta.

"I'm glad they finally released it. But I'm frustrated they didn't release it sooner," said Mariana, adding that some stores along Westpark already deleted their video because they were not specifically asked by investigators to retain it.

Instead, the daughters themselves have been going door to door, trying to gather more video evidence.

"We're trying to get footage as soon as possible because people start erasing it. It doesn't hold forever. That's my concern, that we will miss a chance to get it. And one of them could have the make and model we're looking for," Mariana said.

Vazquez was training for next month's Houston Marathon. Her daughters now plan to run the marathon in her honor. They also hope that a driver will be identified before then.

"I think right now we just want her to get justice. So we can have a more peaceful resolution," Cecilia said.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.

RELATED: Family holds vigil for woman killed during morning run as the hit-and-run suspect remains at large