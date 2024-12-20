Family holds vigil for woman killed during morning run as the hit-and-run suspect remains at large

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News has been working with some of Lilia Vasquez's friends to gather any surveillance video of her last moments.

On Thursday, a nearby auto shop shared footage that shows Vasquez just minutes before police say she was hit by a car during her morning run.

She taught me and many others that a step forward is a small victory. Will Henderson, a friend

Vasquez was extraordinary, including her ability to run a marathon in under two and a half hours.

Her impressive hobby helped her build this community who is now in mourning.

"As we remember her today we find solace in knowing that lily lived her life fully and authentically," her daughter Marianna said.

Vasquez rarely missed a chance to seize the day, and Friday, Dec. 13, was no different.

Surveillance captured her around 6:10 a.m. she takes her usual loop from her home along Ocoe and then east along West Park.

New surveillance video shows Houston Marathon runner Lilia Vasquez before she was hit and killed by a driver during her daily morning run along Westpark near Jeanetta.

At 6:14 a.m., she's seen again still wearing her running jacket.

Then, around 6:43 a.m. she appears on surveillance camera one last time with her jacket wrapped around her waist and a red top visible. About a minute after she runs out of view you hear what sounds like a crash.

A pickup truck emerges. It's not clear if it played any role in the crash but Eyewitness News asked The Houston Police Department. A spokesperson says they're working to confirm if lead investigators have seen the video or generated a suspect or vehicle description. So far they have not provided one.

"My biggest fear is she was lying there by herself, and that breaks my heart, and that this individual-like, it's not even something a human would do. How do you just leave someone there to die," Marianna said.

There was just something about her that was just special. Tricia Hernandez, a friend

Vasquez's two daughters and husband anxiously await closure.

"There are tons of cars tons of shops tons of people I am sure someone saw something," Marianna said.

Even just one tip could be a step forward and small victory toward justice.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.