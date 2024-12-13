Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Westpark Drive near Fondren Road, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston on Friday morning.

Houston police received a call about the deadly crash at 9200 Westpark Drive near Fondren Road around 6:40 a.m.

A woman believed to be in her 30s was hit and killed. Investigators said she may have been a jogger based on the tennis shoes she was wearing.

HPD said she was heading westbound in the narrow shoulder of Westpark Drive when a vehicle traveling the same direction failed to maintain a single lane and hit and killed her.

The driver fled the scene. Police did not immediately have a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is encouraged to contact HPD's hit-and-run division at 713-247-4065.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

