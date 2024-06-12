Gulf Freeway murder suspect's face shown in new HPD photos

ABC13 obtained surveillance footage showing a person taking off on foot after police said deadly shots were fired near a Gulfgate-area business.

ABC13 obtained surveillance footage showing a person taking off on foot after police said deadly shots were fired near a Gulfgate-area business.

ABC13 obtained surveillance footage showing a person taking off on foot after police said deadly shots were fired near a Gulfgate-area business.

ABC13 obtained surveillance footage showing a person taking off on foot after police said deadly shots were fired near a Gulfgate-area business.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department released additional images of the suspected gunman seen running away from a deadly shooting scene outside a Gulfgate-area business last week.

The shooting happened June 7 at about 12:40 p.m. outside the Z Marte gas station at 6420 Gulf Freeway near Griggs Road.

Police described the suspect as an unknown Hispanic man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark shorts.

An investigation into the case determined that the victim, 41-year-old Fernando Villareal, and the suspect knew each other and were together at the gas station for more than three hours before Villareal was fatally shot.

According to police, the suspect is believed to live in the area of Telephone Road and the Gulf Freeway, but his identity is unknown at the moment. The motive behind the shooting was not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.