Residents frustrated with auto shops overflowing vehicles in southwest Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some people living in a southwest Houston community say two auto shops are using parts of their neighborhood to store their customers' vehicles, from ambulances to trucks, in places they're not supposed to.

"It probably has dissuaded me from inviting people over to enjoy the backyard," Jennifer Flores, who lives behind the businesses, said.

She told ABC13 that for the last couple of years, vehicles like ambulances and trucks from two auto shops behind her home have been stored on the streets and in an alleyway.

Eyewitness News confirmed that the area behind her house is part of flood control and isn't owned by the businesses. They even put up a "no trespassing" sign in 2023. Aside from being an eyesore, Flores has other concerns.

"It is the flood control zone, so these really heavy vehicles, they are rutting that alleyway where the water is supposed to run off. And they are blocking the path for CenterPoint Energy to come through to be able to maintain the power lines," Phil Kunetka said.

Flores isn't the only area resident concerned.

"Any large gathering of vehicles that just sit there is not only unsightly. I think it's unsafe. I think you have leaking oils, that sort of thing," Kunetka said.

She tried talking to the business, hoping they'd stop parking their vehicles there, but she didn't get any results.

Eyewitness News tried talking to them ourselves. They declined to an interview and said they wouldn't move the vehicles unless the authorities told them to.

Flood Control responded to ABC13's request for comment and said this is the first time they've been aware of issues since the sign was put up.

A spokesperson sent ABC13 a statement that reads, in part:

"We plan to coordinate with law enforcement to ensure the vehicles are removed from our right-of-way and plan to discuss next steps with the business owner."

Flores also reached out to the city for help, and Councilmember Edward Pollard's office sent the following statement:

"Our office has contacted the business directly and called on both City and County resources to step in by installing gates to prohibit abusement of the easement by way of unrestricted vehicular parking."

Flores hopes the problems will finally come to a close.

"I think they just need to logistically work it out to where they are operating within their space," Flores said.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.

